Deer Park suspect remains at-large after allegedly shooting brother

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous
By Jared Goffinet, Jessica Schmidt and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 70-year-old suspect is considered armed and dangerous as Deer Park police search for him in connection with a deadly shooting.

Michael Mueller, 70, lives in the Madisonville area and might be driving a 2018 Ford pickup truck with license plate JUD1485/OH or PEB1734/OH, according to a Facebook post from the Deer Park Police Department.

Mueller is a suspect in the shooting death of 66-year-old Mark Mueller, police explained.

Michael Mueller shot his brother, Mark Mueller nine times on June 22.
Michael Mueller shot his brother, Mark Mueller nine times on June 22.(WXIX)

Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to a medical alarm/unknown trouble call on Monterey Avenue, the post reads.

Mark was found unresponsive at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, Deer Park police wrote. He died at the scene.

The Hamilton County coroner identified the victim on Thursday.

A Deer Park resident said the scene was unlike anything she’d ever seen.

“Insane. I came home to probably ten or 15 cars and 20-25 officers, detectives, all kinds of stuff, so it was really alarming,” said the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The resident added of the truck, “We see the truck every morning between 8:30 and 9:15. Stays for maybe 45 minutes or an hour. I’m not sure if it’s a family member. Sometimes he brings groceries inside, but ever since we lived here he’s always here.”

The Deer Park Police Department, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, and Hamilton County CIS are investigating the case.

Call Deer Park police at 513-791-8056 or Hamilton County CIS at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you see Mueller or the described vehicle.

Police did say there is no threat to the general public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

