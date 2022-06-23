Colerain Township man arrested after machete attack, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man has been arrested after attacking another man with a machete who was trying to get their dog, according to court documents.

Court documents state Johnathan Sexton struck the victim multiple times with a machete as the victim attempted to catch his dog that had ran onto to Sexton’s property.

He was charged with felonious assault.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

