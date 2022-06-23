Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Colerain Township man arrested after machete attack, court docs say

The man was charged with felonious assault.
The man was charged with felonious assault.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man has been arrested after attacking another man with a machete who was trying to get their dog, according to court documents.

Court documents state Johnathan Sexton struck the victim multiple times with a machete as the victim attempted to catch his dog that had ran onto to Sexton’s property.

He was charged with felonious assault.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrella Lewis
Police: Woman paid thief $30 to steal her own car from Cincinnati auto shop
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report

Latest News

A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent who led corruption probe to testify Thursday
You'll get to see a Planet Parade for the first time since 2004.
LOOK UP: Planet parade to grace the sky this week
Monica Pennington is charged with murdering her sister in Middletown last year.
Hearing postponed for Middletown woman’s insanity plea in sister’s fatal shooting