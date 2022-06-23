Contests
Comfortable end to the week before heat, storm chances arrive this weekend

Low humidity through Friday before muggy air returns for Saturday and Sunday
Temperatures on the incline until Sunday when storms return. Then comfortable, cool conditions...
Temperatures on the incline until Sunday when storms return. Then comfortable, cool conditions arrive early next week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cold front that brought severe-warned storms in the tri-state is out of here, with high pressure entering into the region and delivering lower humidity!

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s along with continues sunshine, but the air will be comfortable thanks to the low humidity.

Humidity begins to move into the Ohio River Valley, bringing in heat for Saturday as highs reach the low 90s. Sunday gets muggy with humidity rising again, but highs will reach the upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Following the weekend humid spell, another round of pleasant weather will arrive for a three-day stretch with highs in the 80s. Don’t expect it to last long with more heat and humidity returning as we enter the end of June.

The first week of July, including the Fourth of July forecast, will have above-normal temperatures and relatively dry conditions in the tri-state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

