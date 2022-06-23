Comfortable end to the week before heat, storm chances arrive this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cold front that brought severe-warned storms in the tri-state is out of here, with high pressure entering into the region and delivering lower humidity!

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s along with continues sunshine, but the air will be comfortable thanks to the low humidity.

Humidity begins to move into the Ohio River Valley, bringing in heat for Saturday as highs reach the low 90s. Sunday gets muggy with humidity rising again, but highs will reach the upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Following the weekend humid spell, another round of pleasant weather will arrive for a three-day stretch with highs in the 80s. Don’t expect it to last long with more heat and humidity returning as we enter the end of June.

The first week of July, including the Fourth of July forecast, will have above-normal temperatures and relatively dry conditions in the tri-state.

