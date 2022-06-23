Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach

About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.(Emilee DeForest // Texas A&M College of Geosciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA BEACH, Texas (Gray News) – A sea turtle nest with about 45 hatchling Kemp’s ridley eggs was discovered on a beach inside a bay in Texas.

“This has never happened in modern times,” said Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist. “Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare.”

Eggs left on the beach only have about a 45% chance of hatching, according to Texas A&M College of Geosciences, but these turtles had help.

The university said the turtles were found by maintenance workers with the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Office while picking up trash on the beach.

They helped about 25 hatchlings to the water that were heading the wrong way.

The maintenance workers contacted Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent RJ Shelly who excavated the next, helping about 20 more turtles.

“Sure enough, once we started excavating, we saw more and more dig their way out,” Shelly said.

According to the university, Shelly and others supervised the hatching process to make sure the turtles safely made their way into Matagorda Bay.

“We let them imprint on the sand and then stood there while they made their run,” Shelly said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, Texas A&M reports, adding that decades of efforts from scientists, conservationists and others have allowed the species to begin to recover.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrella Lewis
Police: Woman paid thief $30 to steal her own car from Cincinnati auto shop
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report

Latest News

In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right...
Supreme Court issues major gun law opinion
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
Deer Park suspect remains at-large after allegedly shooting brother
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.