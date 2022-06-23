Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.(WGCL)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities.

Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture, KAIT reports.

Officials said hammerhead worms can contain a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which is often found in pufferfish. Exposure to tetrodotoxin can cause headaches, body numbness, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

They mentioned hammerhead worms are carnivorous, and if the worms are cut in half, they will regenerate, creating two worms instead of one.

Officials said you should do the following if you spot a hammerhead worm:

  • Do not touch it. Wear gloves if you handle them.
  • Do not hesitate to kill the worm. They recommend putting it into a bucket with salt, vinegar or hot water to kill it.

Hammerhead worms are often identified by their broad spade-shaped head and long-flattened body. They typically grow to be 8 to 12 inches.

If you spot a hammerhead worm, officials recommend reporting your sighting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrella Lewis
Police: Woman paid thief $30 to steal her own car from Cincinnati auto shop
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County
The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report

Latest News

In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right...
Supreme Court issues major gun law opinion
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
66-year-old man shot to death in Deer Park
Deer Park suspect remains at-large after allegedly shooting brother
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.