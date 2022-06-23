Downtown Starbucks becomes first in Cincinnati to unionize

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Downtown Starbucks is the first to unionize in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Employees at the Starbucks at 401 Vine Street petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election in April. On Thursday, they voted in favor of joining the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of the Workers United Labor Union, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Mary Celeste Floreani, an organizer with the union, confirmed the election results and said nine workers at the downtown store voted in favor of unionizing, one person voted against and one person challenged the vote, the Enquirer reports.

The National Labor Relations Board said results of the election will be released to the public within the next week and has not confirmed the results.

Workers at the Cincinnati coffee shop petitioned the federal agency for an election on April 12, joining a nationwide movement of Starbucks locations moving toward unionizing, according to the Enquirer’s report.

So far, over 70 stores have voted to unionize, Forbes writes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.