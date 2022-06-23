Contests
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency, activates state price-gouging laws to combat high prices

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky weekly update on Thursday.

You can watch that below:

One of the biggest topics on the agenda was the declaration of a state of emergency and the activation of the state’s price gouging laws.

With the declaration in place, drivers in the Commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law price gougers can be held accountable.

“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Gov. Beshear said during the news conference. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.”

The governor recently sent a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for advice about making the declaration. Cameron responded that his office had already received more than 260 complaints of price gouging with 22 of those stating that prices were 10% or more above the state average at the time. The Attorney General also said it was his belief the declaration would provide minimal relief.

The declaration comes just a few weeks after Governor Beshear stopped a two-cent per gallon hike on the state’s gas tax that was scheduled to go into effect on July 1st.

The move also comes as President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. The president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

