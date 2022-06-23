Long COVID can affect children, study says
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.
Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.
They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.
The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.
One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.
Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.
The study was published in the journal The Lancet.
