Medical helicopter responds to Florence crash

The crash happened Thursday morning.
The crash happened Thursday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is on the ground now at a crash scene in northern Kentucky, according to Boone County dispatchers.

At least one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Industrial Road near Dixie Highway at about 6 a.m. Thursday, dispatch says.

Industrial Road is closed in the area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch FOX19 NOW Morning News for updates.

