Medical helicopter responds to Florence crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is on the ground now at a crash scene in northern Kentucky, according to Boone County dispatchers.

At least one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Industrial Road near Dixie Highway at about 6 a.m. Thursday, dispatch says.

Industrial Road is closed in the area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch FOX19 NOW Morning News for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.