Men sentenced for 2020 carjacking, shooting that left victim with permanent nerve damage

One man was sentenced to 137 months in prison, and the other was sentenced to 180 months, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men will spend more than 11 years in prison for their roles in a Northside armed carjacking and shooting that left the victim with permanent nerve damage.

Eric Lang, 32, was sentenced to 137 months in prison and Garry Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 180 months, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

The crime that led to the sentence happened on Jan. 10, 2020, in Northside, Parker explained.

Prior to the armed carjacking, Lang and the victim were in prison together where they talked about meeting up in the future for a drug deal, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said.

Lang and Holmes plotted to steal the victim’s 2008 Mercedes Benz during the drug meetup, Parker said.

Once they met up on Jan. 10, 2020, Lang and Holmes made the victim drive to a parking lot away from the main roads, according to Parker. The two armed men told the victim to get down on the ground while they stole the car.

Lang and Holmes were driving away when “individuals shot at the victim,” Parker explained.

The victim was shot in the head and legs, which caused serious bodily injury, including permanent nerve damage in the legs and blindness in one eye.

Law enforcement recovered shell casings at the scene and ran them through a national database. Agents then learned that two guns were fired during the 2020 carjacking.

One of the guns was used in multiple shootings in January of 2020, according to Parker.

That weapon was recovered from Holmes on March 3, 2020, he explained.

As a convicted felon, Holmes was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to Parker.

