NKY tennis instructor accused of raping 15-year-old girl, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on accusations of having sex with an underage girl while he was her tennis coach.

Court Clark, 27, faces one count of third-degree rape.

The investigation began Monday after detectives met with a sexual assault victim who told them she’d been raped in 2019, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said Clark became her tennis instructor after she met him at a private club in 2019, when she was 15 and he was 24, according to Ridgell.

She allegedly told investigators that while on spring break in 2019 she got “flirtatious text messages” from Clark, and the two soon began dating.

Clark and the victim allegedly had sex at her Boone County home.

Ridgell says Clark confessed to the rape allegation in a recorded statement. He turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the same day detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

It’s not clear that Clark remains employed with the tennis club where the victim allegedly met him.

Clark is currently at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

