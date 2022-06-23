Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY tennis instructor accused of raping 15-year-old girl, sheriff says

The man was 24 when authorities say he had sex with an underage pupil.
Court Clark
Court Clark(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on accusations of having sex with an underage girl while he was her tennis coach.

Court Clark, 27, faces one count of third-degree rape.

The investigation began Monday after detectives met with a sexual assault victim who told them she’d been raped in 2019, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said Clark became her tennis instructor after she met him at a private club in 2019, when she was 15 and he was 24, according to Ridgell.

She allegedly told investigators that while on spring break in 2019 she got “flirtatious text messages” from Clark, and the two soon began dating.

Clark and the victim allegedly had sex at her Boone County home.

Ridgell says Clark confessed to the rape allegation in a recorded statement. He turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, the same day detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

It’s not clear that Clark remains employed with the tennis club where the victim allegedly met him.

Clark is currently at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner allegedly left the dog inside of the vehicle twice in one day.
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island: Police report
Person dead in Butler County crash, police say
Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was...
Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township
Hannah Edelen taught sixth-grade social studies and English for the Covington Independent...
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky
The alleged crimes happened between August and September 2021.
Nurse accused of stealing from people with disabilities in Warren County

Latest News

Florence Y’alls manager suspended after shoving umpire
WATCH: Florence Y’alls manager suspended after shoving umpire
Fired police chief accused of arresting man, seizing car without a warrant
Coney Island releases May event calendar 1 month away from Opening Day
Coney Island offering free admission to teachers all week