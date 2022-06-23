Contests
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool

A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled unresponsive from the pool at her home, according to state police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Brucy/Pixabay via Canva)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled unresponsive from her family’s pool, according to state police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Evelyn Strahm, 2, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

“It’s a sad day for the family,” said Trooper David Jones, Kentucky State Police spokesman.

Kentucky State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Dry Ridge EMS & Fire all responded to the girl’s home in the 2000 block of Lemon Northcut Road on June 16 at about 9 p.m. said Trooper David Jones, spokesman for KSP.

Life-saving measures were conducted by the family who found her in the water, got her out and called 911.

Paramedics took over when they arrived, got a pulse back and then transported her to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County, he said.

She was airlifted in a medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, where she died six days later, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, he said.

KSP conducted a death investigation and says there is no foul play suspected.

Their investigation found the child apparently slipped out of the house, and a family member went outside and found her.

The family was not sure how long she was in the water, according to Jones.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

