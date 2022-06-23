P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent who led corruption probe to testify Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Testimony will resume Thursday morning in the federal public corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld.

The jury of eight women and four men will hear from a witness for the prosecution who is an undercover FBI agent and headed up the investigation, Special Agent Nathan Holbrook.

His testimony is expected to last all day.

Sittenfeld, 37, was indicted in November 2020 on two counts each of honest wires fraud, bribery and attempted extortion by a government official.

Prosecutors allege Sittenfeld promised support for development deals in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC).

According to his indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money from “developers” over 18 months in 2018 and 2019 while promising to “deliver the votes” when the project came before city council and perform other official actions for the development of the old, city-owned Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm Street.

Former Bengals player turned developer Chinedum Ndukwe, a friend and campaign supporter of Sittefeld’s since 2010, wanted to turn 435 Elm Street into a hotel and sports betting operation.

Those “developers”, however, were really undercover federal agents and Ndukwe was working as an informant for the FBI, according to court records.

Ndukwe began working for the FBI in 2018 and was paid by the government to target government officials after an investigation revealed his involvement in “campaign finance law violations, IRA early withdrawal violations and an assortment of other potential federal crimes,” court records show.

He is the one who introduced the agents to Sittenfeld, and they recorded their conversations with him

The Elm Street project was mentioned several times during opening statements Wednesday as the trial got underway in earnest.

Prosecutors told the jury they have evidence showing Sittenfeld made deals/exchanged gifts for votes three different times.

Audio and video clips featuring Sittenfeld with some undercover FBI agents was played for the first time.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys contended that when the jury sees the clips, they won’t see bribery. They accused the prosecution of not providing the full context of those encounters..

The prosecution alleges Sittenfeld lobbied the agents for campaign donations and promised them that he had the most power to sway votes on city council and could use the city’s zoning laws to keep out any competitors for their sportsbook.

Sittenfeld also made it clear to the undercover agents how to donate the money, how much and what they would get in return, federal officials have said.

According to his indictment, he told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

“I’m doing this right and I also want to protect you guys,” the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying.

Sittenfeld assured undercover agents he could get votes, according to the indictment, telling them, “Look, I’m ready to shepherd the votes as soon as it gets to us at council.”

In another exchange, the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying of donations and his support: “you know, obviously nothing can be illegal like....illegally nothing can be a quid, quid pro quo. And I know that’s not what you’re saying either. But what I can say is that I’m always super pro-development and revitalization of especially our urban core.”

Sittenfeld’s legal team says the indictment actually shows he did not engage in a quid pro quo agreement. They also have repeatedly said everything he did was perfectly legal and is just part of the political process in this country.

On at least six different times over more than a year, undercover agents tried to get Sittenfeld to a trip with them, suggesting destinations including Las Vegas, Miami and Nashville, including the offer to provide a private plane, court records show.

He never once took them up on any of their offers, according to his attorneys.

Sittenfeld did, however, accept a $277.99 bottle of scotch and a $177.50 box of cigars that two of the undercover agents gave PG as a gift when he and his wife welcomed their first child in 2019.

Prosecutors wrote in court records the evidence presented at trial will show (Sittenfeld) affirmed in a public filing to the Ohio Ethics Commission that he did not receive any gifts from the (undercover agents) in 2019, despite a requirement that he list all gifts received in the year valued over $75.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys countered in their own court filing that Sittenfeld thought the gift was under $75 because he does not smoke cigars and is not familiar with “this kind of alcohol.”

This does not change the fact that he received the gifts from (the undercover agents), the court records continue, “nor does it change the fact that he has a disclosure obligation, which he signed and affirmed is accurate. The defendant may testify to why he failed to disclose the gifts if he so chooses.”

Defense attorney Charlie Rittgers said in court Wednesday that when Sittenfeld told the federal agents that he could get the votes, that is the same thing that the Democrat and Republican whips do on Capitol Hill.

Rittgers also gave the jury an example of how Sittenfeld’s votes are not for sale.

He pointed out that FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding contributed to Sittenfeld’s campaign for years but voted against Berding’s preference for the club’s new stadium to be built in Oakley.

Sittenfeld has steadfastly maintained his innocence from the start and insists the allegations are simply not true.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys said during opening arguments Wednesday that “it is likely” he will take the stand in his own defense.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

At the time of his arrest, Sittenfeld was considered to be the front-runner in the 2021 mayoral race. His indictment ended that, at least for now.

Two other Cincinnati councilmembers, Tamara Dennard and Jeff Pastor, were also arrested in 2020 under similar corruption charges - Pastor just days before Sittenfeld.

Here’s who will testify

The first person to take the witness stand for the prosecution on Wednesday was former Cincinnati City Councilman Kevin Flynn.

He served on council with Sittenfeld from 2013 to 2017.

Flynn’s testimony is limited to giving general background about how city government and council and development deals work, Cole wrote in a court order last week that determined who could and couldn’t testify.

The city of Cincinnati’s former economic development director, Phil Denning, now an executive vice president at the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, also testified on Wednesday.

The Port Authority owns the 435 Elm Street property which is the focus of the case.

There are more than 45 other possible witnesses lined up to testify for both the prosecution and defense.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necesesary,” court records show.

For the Prosecution:

Ndukwe, who also was a friend and campaign supporter and contributor of Sittenfeld’s. He introduced Sittenfeld to the undercover FBI agents.

Jared Kamrass, a Democratic strategist who has a political consulting firm with several Democratic candidate clients. He served as treasurer of Sittenfeld’s PAC and processed Sittenfeld’s PAC donations. Kamrass also ran fundraising Cranley. He could be prosecuted and “violated federal laws, about commonplace, legal practices of campaign financing and fundraising” that are not related to this case or project, court records show. Sittenfeld’s attorneys objected to him taking the stand, but the judge ruled Friday he can testify because it relates to Sittenfeld’s “intent and conduct at issue in this case.”

Jay Kincaid, a political consultant and former chief of staff for Mayor John Cranley, who was in office from December 2013 to early 2022

Claire McKenna, a public accountant.

Berding

Laura Brunner, president of the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority which owns the 435 Elm Street property that is the focus of the case

Chris Cicchinelli, CEO of Pure Romance

David Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction

For the Defense:

Stephen Leeper: President & CEO of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC)

Former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Michael Fisher

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach.

Laura Brunner, CEO and President of Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

Luke Blocher, formerly with the city solicitor’s office. Now he works for a private law firm in downtown Cincinnati, Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Current Interim City Manager John Curp

Montgomery City Councilman Chris Debozsi

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church

Dan Schimberg, president of Uptown Rental Properties.

Peg Wyant, president and CEO of Grandin Properties.

Clare Blankmeyer, executive director of Greenlight Cincinnati Fund.

Dan Meyer, founder and CEO of Nehemiah Manufacturing.

Matt Alter, president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48.

Mike Burke, owner of Zips Café in Mt. Lookout

Cincinnati Police Officer Donald Jordan.

