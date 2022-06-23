Sauce Gardner gifts mom brand new Mercedes Benz

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is doing what many sons like doing - showing their mom the utmost love and appreciation.

The former Univerity of Cincinnati standout defensive back posted photos of him gifting his mom a new Mercedes Benz on Tuesday.

Sauce wrote that he appreciates his mother raising him to be the person he is and his love for her and God.

Ma, I appreciate you for raising a great man. And thank you God for allowing me to make this happen. Love you both💙 pic.twitter.com/DxpJxXY4c3 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) June 21, 2022

Back in April, the New York Jets drafted Sauce No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

It seems the former Bearcat is putting his NFL money to good use.

