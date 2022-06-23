Sauce Gardner gifts mom brand new Mercedes Benz
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is doing what many sons like doing - showing their mom the utmost love and appreciation.
The former Univerity of Cincinnati standout defensive back posted photos of him gifting his mom a new Mercedes Benz on Tuesday.
Sauce wrote that he appreciates his mother raising him to be the person he is and his love for her and God.
Back in April, the New York Jets drafted Sauce No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.
It seems the former Bearcat is putting his NFL money to good use.
