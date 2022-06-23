Springdale police continue search for suspect in ‘brutal’ Springfield attack

WARNING: The assault video is violent and could be disturbing to some.

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Springdale police have now identified the suspect seen on video outside a Super 8 hotel physically assaulting another person.

The alleged assault happened on June 12, 2021.

Now, more than a later, the suspect in the video has been identified as Leroy White, according to Springdale police.

Police said in the video you see White walking up to the victim in the parking lot of Super 8. The suspect threw a punch at the victim’s head, knocking him to the ground.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and without warning.

“Even when the victim was down on the ground there was a couple of pretty brutal kicks there at the end,” explained Springdale officer Kennan Riordan.

The video shows the suspect then proceeded to kick the victim several times to his head knocking him unconscious.

There is a warrant out for White’s arrest on a felonious assault charge, Springdale police said.

“We’ve tried calling him,” Riordan explained. “Been to his house numerous times. It’s not a good address, so we’ve been unable to track him down and so now we’re kind of asking for the public’s help again.”

If you have any information leading to the identification of this suspect, you’re asked to contact Detective Tuazon, Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760.

Tips can also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Springdale police said the victim has recovered from the attack.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.