WATCH: Florence Y’alls manager suspended after shoving umpire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence Y’alls played Wednesday night without Manager Brian White at the helm after video surfaced Tuesday showing White involved with a physical altercation with an umpire.

General Manager Max Johnson offered the following statement early Wednesday evening on Twitter:

“The Florence Y’alls organization acknowledges the incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 21. The incident is currently being handled by Frontier League Officials. Until further actions have been decided, we will not be making additional comments.”

Haden Murray is a host parent for Y’alls players. He was at the game Tuesday night.

”It looked like he was going towards our coach first, and then our coach did push him, but I think there was a lot of acting—he should get an Oscar—he just rolled over on the ground,” Murray said of the umpire. “I mean like our coach isn’t that big.”

Dave Orewiler, another host parent, is similarly dubious. “I wouldn’t call it a ‘push,’” he said.

Harris says it’s the first time White has been suspended from a game.

The team declined to elaborate upon Johnson’s Twitter statement.

Murray says Tuesday’s game was heated.

“Some of the calls were questionable, definitely,” he said. “I can understand why the coach was upset. He went to the guy, and the guy was like, ‘No, I don’t want to talk.’”

Said Orewiler, “The umpires, to their credit, they did take some fan-spirited responses for the rest of the game.”

Both host parents say it was an exciting game. They say after the incident, fans roared, cheering on the Y’alls to a 6-5 victory capped by a walk-off hit.

“Everyone would agree there was physical contact between the two, so it will be an entertaining challenge for the league to look into,” Orewiler said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.