WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The biological father of Nylo Lattimore on Thursday attacked the man accused of murdering the young boy.

Surveillance video footage provided by the Hamilton County Shershows the physical altercation.

Desean Brown, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, before placing the 3-year-old in the Ohio River in December 2020.

Nylo’s body remains missing despite exhaustive searches.

Desean was in court Thursday at 10 a.m. for a pretrial hearing on a motion in the murder case against him.

Just before the hearing began, Nylo’s biological father, Tonio Hughes, charged the defense table and punched Brown in the right side of his head, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s PIO Kyla Woods.

Two sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody, Woods says. Other deputies then arrived to assist.

Following the incident, Judge Megan Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse,” Woods said.

Brown is being held without bail at the justice center. He faces the death penalty.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge.

Her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it, according to Deters.

Brown allegedly purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River, telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out.

The prosecutor says Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body. His stroller was also allegedly located in the Ohio River near where his mother’s body was found.

It was revealed last week that Desean Brown’s close friend, Jamecia Cobb, allegedly told officers Nyteisha had been pregnant with Brown’s baby and had a miscarriage.

“Mr. Brown had told Jameica Cobb that he was very upset and that since she killed their baby, he was going to do something to her baby Nylo,” Cincinnati police specialist Kimberly Kelley testified on June 17.

