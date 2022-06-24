Contests
1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

Clyde Delong
Clyde Delong(Adams County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.

Deputies and paramedics responded to that location after receiving 911 calls including one from the man who was arrested for his murder, Walters tells FOX19 NOW.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Clyde Delong, 68, is under arrest on a murder charge and held without bond at the Adams County Jail, jail records show.

