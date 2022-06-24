Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
The crash happened Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after NKY crash
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Video shows incident between Florence Y'alls manager and umpire
WATCH: Florence Y’alls manager suspended after altercation with umpire

Latest News

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is built by Fischer Homes.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Cincinnati pride kicks off this weekend.
List: Cincinnati Pride events happening this weekend
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion