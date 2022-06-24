Contests
Abortion banned in Kentucky following Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

Abortion is now illegal in Kentucky.
Abortion is now illegal in Kentucky.(Gray DC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Abortion is now illegal in the state of Kentucky, according to House Bill 148, which was signed into law in 2019.

According to the law known as the “trigger law,” meaning as of Friday, abortion is banned in state. The law states that no person is allowed to administer to, prescribe for, procure for, or sell to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug, or other substance with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being.

The law goes on to read that no person shall use or employ any instrument or procedure upon a pregnant woman with the intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being.

The only exemption is if it prevents the death or permanent injury of the woman.

According to our sister station in Lexington WKYT, the bill was signed into law in 2019 by then-Governor Matt Bevin. Kentucky is one of 13 states to pass the law.

The ACLU of Kentucky announced right after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday that they plan on suing the state, arguing that “the Kentucky Constitution allows for the legal right to access abortion.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

