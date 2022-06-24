Contests
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool

Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
By Lauren Harksen and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man in Alabama was saved from drowning in his pool last week thanks to his two young sons and their friend, who are all now being called heroes.

Brad Hassig was swimming in his backyard pool with his two 10-year-old sons, Bridon and Christian, and their friend Sam Elbert.

Hassig told WBRC he likes to do breathing exercises in the pool as a way to relax.

“I love being under water. It’s something I do all the time,” he explained. “I say the Lord’s Prayer when I do this. It’s kind of a meditation. I don’t remember finishing it.”

Hassig said he remembers feeling relaxed and peaceful, but Christian said he could see his dad shaking and on his side underwater.

“Since I had goggles on I could see his face was turning very light blue,” Christian said. “I told Bridon, ‘Dad’s not OK.’”

Bridon said he and Sam dove in to pull Hassig up to the steps of the pool.

Hassig was unresponsive and the boys sprung into action. Christian ran to find help while Bridon started resuscitating his dad.

“I first gave him CPR a little and then I started giving him mouth to mouth. Then he started throwing up foam and salt water and blood,” Bridon explained.

“It was like I just got slammed on my side,” Hassig said. “When I kind of came to -- I’m coughing up blood and water, struggling to breathe, and there are people everywhere. My one son was yelling, ‘Daddy, daddy, come back!’”

Hassig was taken to the hospital where he was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for 24 hours.

“I mean it’s just emotions are just overwhelming you that your boys saved your life,” Hassig said.

Bridon and Christian said they learned how to save someone from movies.

While the boys had no training, the Hassig family now wants to set up a group training to help both adults and children become CPR certified.

