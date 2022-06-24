Cincinnati Children’s to administer Pfizer vaccine to kids 6 months to 4 years old starting Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will be administering the Pfizer vaccine shots to children ages 6 months to 4 years old starting Wednesday.

Vaccines will only be available by appointment. Patients of Children’s primary care providers may schedule an appointment by contacting their pediatrician’s office.

Parents of children who are not patients at Children’s should make appointments through the hospital’s website. Appointments will be available Wednesday at the main hospital on Burnet Avenue. Those wishing to make an appointment at the Liberty location can do so on Thursday. Walk-ins cannot be permitted.

The vaccine will be administered for free to families, according to doctors at Children’s Hospital.

Parents wishing to vaccinate more than one child should book an appointment by calling 513-517-1100.

Doctors at Children’s say that children, parents, and family groups will receive the vaccine in an exam room and remain there for the 15-minute post-vaccine waiting period.

According to CDC, the FDA approved the first Pfizer and Moderna shots for everyone ages 6 months and older. Boosters are available for everyone ages 5 years and older.

