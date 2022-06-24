Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Children’s to administer Pfizer vaccine to kids 6 months to 4 years old starting Wednesday

Cincinnati Children's prepares to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4...
Cincinnati Children's prepares to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4 years old.(KAIT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will be administering the Pfizer vaccine shots to children ages 6 months to 4 years old starting Wednesday.

Vaccines will only be available by appointment. Patients of Children’s primary care providers may schedule an appointment by contacting their pediatrician’s office.

Parents of children who are not patients at Children’s should make appointments through the hospital’s website. Appointments will be available Wednesday at the main hospital on Burnet Avenue. Those wishing to make an appointment at the Liberty location can do so on Thursday. Walk-ins cannot be permitted.

The vaccine will be administered for free to families, according to doctors at Children’s Hospital.

Parents wishing to vaccinate more than one child should book an appointment by calling 513-517-1100.

Doctors at Children’s say that children, parents, and family groups will receive the vaccine in an exam room and remain there for the 15-minute post-vaccine waiting period.

According to CDC, the FDA approved the first Pfizer and Moderna shots for everyone ages 6 months and older. Boosters are available for everyone ages 5 years and older.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
The crash happened Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after NKY crash
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Video shows incident between Florence Y'alls manager and umpire
WATCH: Florence Y’alls manager suspended after altercation with umpire

Latest News

Clyde Delong
1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent who led investigation returns to stand Friday
Horn brothers
Family Feud: brothers battle in the Cincinnati Met
Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says