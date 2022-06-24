Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.(photovs/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
The crash happened Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after NKY crash
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Do you recognize him? Police are trying to identify this assault suspect.
Springdale police continue search for suspect in ‘brutal’ Springdale attack

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, amid the...
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
First probable case of monkeypox identified in KY, health officials say
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse