First probable case of monkeypox identified in KY, health officials say

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Public health officials announced that the first probable case of monkeypox in Kentucky has been identified.

The case was identified in a Jefferson County resident, they said. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy concerns.

“Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising. Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus,” State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a news release.

Initial testing was completed at the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Division of Laboratory Services. Confirmatory testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, state health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection,” health officials said in a news release.

According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

Earlier this month, a probable case of monkeypox was identified in an Ohio adult.

As of June 23, 2022, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.

More information about the monkeypox outbreak is available on the CDC’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

