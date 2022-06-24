First probable case of monkeypox identified in KY, health officials say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Public health officials announced that the first probable case of monkeypox in Kentucky has been identified.

The case was identified in a Jefferson County resident, they said. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy concerns.

“Identifying the first case of monkeypox in Kentucky is concerning but not surprising. Fortunately, the risk to the general public remains low. We continue to work closely with CDC and our local health department and healthcare partners to contain the spread of this virus,” State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a news release.

Initial testing was completed at the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Division of Laboratory Services. Confirmatory testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, state health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection,” health officials said in a news release.

According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

Earlier this month, a probable case of monkeypox was identified in an Ohio adult.

As of June 23, 2022, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.

More information about the monkeypox outbreak is available on the CDC’s website.

