Gov. Mike DeWine to make statement on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be speaking following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade Friday.

In 2018 The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the law.

The ruling on the 1973 Roe v. Wade case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

In Ohio, abortion is legal until the 22nd week of pregnancy. Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

Yost said the injunction prohibited the enforcement of the Heartbeat Law, which was signed in 2019 by Governor Mike DeWine.

