Kroger employee healthcare plan covers abortion travel costs

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger’s healthcare plan does cover some of the cost if an employee would need to travel for an abortion, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

Kroger, like Disney, Netflix and others, say they will cover the costs if an employee needs to travel to get an abortion.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which “is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states,” the Associated Press reports.

In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s Heartbeat Bill “is now the law.”

The law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

