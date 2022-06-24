List: Cincinnati Pride events happening this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati-area residents have been celebrating Pride all month long, but the official Cincy Pride kicks off this weekend.

Here is a list of some of the Pride events Tri-state residents can attend:

Friday

Kick-off to Pride weekend Pride party hosted by Cincinnati Magazine

The official kick-off party will be Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Court Street Plaza between Vine Street and Walnut Street

Tickets are $20 per person. It includes: 1 drink ticket for either a Hornitos Margarita or Skyy Vodka MINI-tini, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, small bite samples from several national sponsors plus local favorites, AJ’s Cheesesteaks and Mon Petit Choux Pastry Shoppe, games and entertainment including Name That Tune, hourly drag shows and more, opportunity to win fabulous prizes, The ultimate ‘grab and go’ swag bag (guests will receive bags at registration and pick up swag from each station as they visit and participate in the festivities), and participation in 20+ interactive Pride activities

All are welcome

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation

Contemporary Arts Center and Good Judy’s present CAC PRIDE!

Where: 44 East 6th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A performance series by Subterranean . Performances include Sixteen Stones, Kiara Chimera, Chasity Marie, Jessica Marie Jones, Mirelle Jane Divine, and Flora Delis. Music by DJ Boywife and DJ Hershe B.

Cincinnati Leather Pride Night at Oddfellows

Where: 2014 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Time: 8:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

It will be $10 to get in and will include a welcome beverage

All guests 21+ are welcome

Mikey’s Late Night Slice will be serving food all night.

Saturday:

Cincy Pride Parade

Where: It will start at 7th Street and Central Avenue and go down 7th street. Then they will turn right onto Vine Street and continue past Fountain Square, where the parade will be announced. The parade will turn left onto Second Street before turning right onto Main Street and passing the Red’s Stadium. They will then turn left again onto Mehring Way and will continue until reaching Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove.

Time: 11 a.m.

Cincy Pride Festival

The family-friendly event kicks off at Sawyer Point Park, 705 E Pete Rose Way

Time: 2 p.m.

Headlining queer acts include Shea Diamond, Jordy, Alex Newell, and Daya.

Spektro - The Pride Afterparty at Somerset and Alice

Where: Somerset and Alice (Someret: 139 E McMicken Ave. Alice: 1432 Main)

Time: 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The party presented by FUNKē Presents will take place at Somerset and their new venue Alice.

Sunday:

Afterglo Cincy Drag Brunch

Where: Somerhaus Events Venue, 1415 Republic Street

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All-inclusive brunch tickets are $55 and will include: A drag variety show, a brunch buffet, three mimosas, bloody marys, vodka-sodas, or non-alcoholic beverages.

Here is the full list of all Cincy Pride events happening this weekend.

