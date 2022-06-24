Contests
Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Denham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured.

ISP is investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

It’s at least the eighth motorcyclist death in the Tri-State in the last month.

Most recently, a woman died in Millville Wednesday night.

A Green Township crash also turned fatal on Wednesday.

In a 48-hour span last week, motorcyclists died in Indian HillElsmereUnion Township and Miami Township.

A motorcyclist died on June 5 in West Price Hill.

