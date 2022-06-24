Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Denham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured.

ISP is investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

It’s at least the eighth motorcyclist death in the Tri-State in the last month.

Most recently, a woman died in Millville Wednesday night.

A Green Township crash also turned fatal on Wednesday.

In a 48-hour span last week, motorcyclists died in Indian Hill, Elsmere, Union Township and Miami Township.

A motorcyclist died on June 5 in West Price Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.