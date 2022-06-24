Contests
Ohio AG files motion to impose ‘Heartbeat Law’

The Heartbeat Law would ban abortions as early as six weeks.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

Yost said the injunction prohibited the enforcement of the Heartbeat Law, which was signed in 2019 by Governor Mike DeWine.

“The law here satisfies the easy-to-meet standard for the same reason as the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs: it rationally promotes the State’s legitimate interest in ‘protecting the life of the unborn,’” the motion read. “The ruling in Dobbs represents a substantial change in the law, and abrogates the prior legal basis supporting this Court’s Order enjoining enforcement of the challenged law.”

Yost argues the state would be “irreparably harmed” by any delay in dissolving the injunction on the heartbeat law.

The Heartbeat Law would ban abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

