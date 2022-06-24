Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill is now the law’

The Heartbeat Law would ban abortions as early as six weeks.
The Heartbeat Law would ban abortions as early as six weeks.(Gray)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s Heartbeat Bill “is now the law.”

The Heartbeat Law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Earlier in the day, the Ohio attorney general announced that he filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

Yost said the injunction prohibited the enforcement of the Heartbeat Law, which was signed in 2019 by Governor Mike DeWine.

“The law here satisfies the easy-to-meet standard for the same reason as the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs: it rationally promotes the State’s legitimate interest in ‘protecting the life of the unborn,’” the motion read. “The ruling in Dobbs represents a substantial change in the law, and abrogates the prior legal basis supporting this Court’s Order enjoining enforcement of the challenged law.”

Yost argues the state would be “irreparably harmed” by any delay in dissolving the injunction on the heartbeat law.

Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Tri-State leaders react to Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision
Ohio AG files motion to impose 'Heartbeat Law'
Abortion banned in Kentucky following Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling
Impact of Supreme Court ruling in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
The crash happened Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after NKY crash
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Do you recognize him? Police are trying to identify this assault suspect.
Springdale police continue search for suspect in ‘brutal’ Springdale attack

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Gov. Mike DeWine will be speaking following the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
‘We have an obligation to protect that innocent life,’ Gov. DeWine says on SCOTUS ruling
Rallies will be held outside of the Ohio and Kentucky statehouses following the Supreme Court's...
Rallies to be held outside of Kentucky statehouse following Roe v. Wade decision
Abortion is now illegal in Kentucky.
Abortion banned in Kentucky following Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling
Supreme Court justices
Tri-State leaders react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision