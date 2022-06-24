Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill is now the law’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state’s Heartbeat Bill “is now the law.”

The Heartbeat Law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Heartbeat Bill is now the law. pic.twitter.com/ipO9fMQ4H0 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Ohio attorney general announced that he filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

BREAKING: We filed a motion in federal court moments ago to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, which had been based on the the now-overruled precedents of Roe and Casey. pic.twitter.com/4TTYv8jeU2 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

Yost said the injunction prohibited the enforcement of the Heartbeat Law, which was signed in 2019 by Governor Mike DeWine.

“The law here satisfies the easy-to-meet standard for the same reason as the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs: it rationally promotes the State’s legitimate interest in ‘protecting the life of the unborn,’” the motion read. “The ruling in Dobbs represents a substantial change in the law, and abrogates the prior legal basis supporting this Court’s Order enjoining enforcement of the challenged law.”

Yost argues the state would be “irreparably harmed” by any delay in dissolving the injunction on the heartbeat law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.