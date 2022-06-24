P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to witness stand, more recordings played for jury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI agent who led the investigation that resulted in corruption-related charges against former Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld returned to the witness stand Friday morning.

Special Agent Nathan Halbrook testified the entire day Thursday, revealing new details about how the investigation began. He told jurors it started in 2017 and he joined it when he began working at the Cincinnati FBI office in January 2018.

He said he was given multiple files on open public corruption cases including one involving former Cincinnati Bengal player-turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe.

Ndukwe began working as a paid FBI informant on the Sittenfeld case and other investigations shortly after. He was a friend and campaign supporter of Sittefeld’s for eight years and wanted to turn 435 Elm Street into a hotel and sports betting operation.

Under Holbrook’s instruction, Ndukwe introduced him to Sittenfeld and two other undercover agents who all posed as wealthy, out-of-town investors interested in Ndukwe’s development.

According to his indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money from FBI agents posing as developers over 18 months in 2018 and 2019 while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official actions for the development of the old, city-owned Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm Street.

That project is a central focus of the case against Sittenfeld and another councilman who was indicted on similar charges just days before Sittenfeld in November 2020, Jeff Pastor.

On Thursday, Holbrook showed the jury several videos and audio recordings taken by the undercover agents and Ndukwe including one that captured Sittenfeld taking two checks, each for $5,000 made out to his political action committee (PAC), Progress and Growth.

According to his indictment, he told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

In all, prosecutors say Sittenfeld accepted $40,000 in campaign contributions from the undercover agents posing as developers.

Sittenfeld, 37, is charged with two counts each of honest wires fraud, bribery and attempted extortion by a government official.

He has maintained his innocence from the start.

Sittenfeld’s legal team says the indictment actually shows he did not engage in a quid pro quo agreement. They also have repeatedly said everything he did was perfectly legal and is just part of the political process in this country.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys said during opening arguments Wednesday that “it is likely” Sittenfeld will take the stand in his own defense.

The trial is expected to last through least next week.

Here’s who already testified, who could soon

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who served on council with Sittenfeld from 2013 to 2017 was the first witness for the prosecution.

Flynn’s testimony earlier this week was limited to giving general background about how city government and council and development deals work.

The city of Cincinnati’s former economic development director testified second.

Phil Denning is now an executive vice president at the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, which owns the Elm Street property.

There are more than 40 other possible witnesses lined up to testify for both the prosecution and defense.

It’s not clear yet how many of them will testify. That will depend on how the trial goes.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necessary,” court records show.

If, for instance, Sittenfeld does take the stand in his own defense, prosecutors would then have the option to present rebuttal new witnesses and/or new evidence.

Witnesses for the prosecution include:

Ndukwe

Jared Kamrass, a Democratic strategist who has a political consulting firm with several Democratic candidate clients. He served as treasurer of Sittenfeld’s PAC and processed Sittenfeld’s PAC donations. Kamrass also ran fundraising Cranley. He could be prosecuted and “violated federal laws, about commonplace, legal practices of campaign financing and fundraising” that are not related to this case or project, court records show. Sittenfeld’s attorneys objected to him taking the stand, but the judge ruled last week he can testify because it relates to Sittenfeld’s “intent and conduct at issue in this case.”

Jay Kincaid, a political consultant and former chief of staff for Mayor John Cranley, who was in office from December 2013 to early 2022. After Kincaid stopped working as Cranley’s chief of staff, he was a lobbyist for Ndukwe, the FBI agent testified in court Thursday. Holbrook also said Ndukwe told him that Sittenfeld had told him to talk to Kincaid about how to “discretely” make donations.

Claire McKenna, a public accountant.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding

Laura Brunner, president of the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

David Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction

For the Defense:

Stephen Leeper: President & CEO of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC)

Former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Michael Fisher

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach

Current Interim City Manager John Curp

Brian Tome, pastor of Crossroads Church

Dan Schimberg, president of Uptown Rental Properties.

Matt Alter, president of Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48.

