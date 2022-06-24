Contests
Rallies to be held outside of Ohio, KY statehouses following Roe v. Wade decision

Rallies will be held outside of the Ohio and Kentucky statehouses following the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.
Rallies will be held outside of the Ohio and Kentucky statehouses following the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several rallies in Ohio and Kentucky will be held outside of the statehouses following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade Friday.

There will be live video feed in place. Warning: There may be graphic language used in the live video.

Friday’s ruling on the 1973 case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

Abortion is legal in Ohio, but that is not the case in Kentucky.

[Tri-State leaders react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision]

Kentucky is one of 13 states to pass House Bill 148 or known as the “trigger law.” The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade overturn Friday, enacts the law to be effective immediately.

The ACLU of Kentucky announced right after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday that they plan on suing the state, arguing that “the Kentucky Constitution allows for the legal right to access abortion.”

