Recovery effort underway in Miami Township after trench collapses on man

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A recovery effort is ongoing after a trench collapsed on a man at a home construction site, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified man was working by himself at a home on Foxpoint Ridge and went into a “deep, unshored trench he had been digging with an excavator,” the sheriff’s office said.

The trench collapsed on the man.

He was found “after a period of time” by a Metropolitan Sewer District employee who was coming to inspect the property, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said they do not know why the man entered the hole.

Around 2 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home.

The sheriff’s office said the recovery mission was ongoing as of 5 p.m. Friday.

They did say they do not think there is anyone else in the ditch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.