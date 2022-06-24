Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deborah Rudy is the big winner in our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

She won a $525,000 home in Batavia courtesy of Fischer Homes.

The Tickets on Sale Prize - a $2,500 Recreations Outlet gift card - is going to Barry Montgomery.

The First Week Prize - a $2,500 VISA gift card - is going to Valerie Jackson.

The Early Bird Prize - a $5,000 VISA gift card - is going to Kim Harris.

The Bonus Prize - a a $10,000 VISA gift card - goes to Dan Schapier.

FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the annual event.

Thank you for helping FOX19 NOW raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

