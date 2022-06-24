St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deborah Rudy is the big winner in our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
She won a $525,000 home in Batavia courtesy of Fischer Homes.
The Tickets on Sale Prize - a $2,500 Recreations Outlet gift card - is going to Barry Montgomery.
The First Week Prize - a $2,500 VISA gift card - is going to Valerie Jackson.
The Early Bird Prize - a $5,000 VISA gift card - is going to Kim Harris.
The Bonus Prize - a a $10,000 VISA gift card - goes to Dan Schapier.
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the annual event.
Thank you for helping FOX19 NOW raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
