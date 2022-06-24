Temperatures rise going into the weekend

Contests
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:29 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High temperatures Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s but the humidity will continue to be pleasant along with light north and easterly winds.

Heat climbs back into the tri-state with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the first half of the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a tad more humid, though it will be manageable. Regardless, for outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when necessary.

Sunday will be much more humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values, or feels like temperatures, may reach the upper 90s in part of the tri-state. The humidity will also be accompanied by showers and storms. Expect a few isolated showers Sunday morning followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. We can’t rule out a few stronger storms Sunday evening in the FOX19 viewing area. As we monitor impacts of these storms, you can stay updated on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Following the weekend humid spell, another round of pleasant weather will arrive for a three-day stretch with highs in the 80s. Don’t expect it to last long with more heat and humidity returning as we enter the latter days of next week.

The first week of July, including the Fourth of July forecast, will have above-normal temperatures and relatively dry conditions in the tri-state.

