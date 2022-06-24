Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tesla fire takes more than 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish, crews say

Firefighters in California used thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla fire that kept reigniting. (Source: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - Firefighters in California had to think outside the box earlier this month when battling a Tesla that caught fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports crews were called to a wrecking yard for a Tesla engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been sitting in the wrecking yard for three weeks, waiting to be dismantled after a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they initially extinguished the flames, but the fire kept reigniting in the car’s battery compartment.

Crews said the Tesla was placed on its side so firefighters could have better access to the battery. But, they ultimately had to create a small pit in the ground and fill it with water to submerge the vehicle and prevent it from continuing to catch fire.

According to the fire district, the pit was filled with about 4,500 gallons of water and limited the runoff of contaminated water.

Crews said this was their first Tesla vehicle fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
The crash happened Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after NKY crash
A northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled...
NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool
Do you recognize him? Police are trying to identify this assault suspect.
Springdale police continue search for suspect in ‘brutal’ Springdale attack

Latest News

Elsmere police department
Elsmere police to leave behind unique piece of department’s history with move to new building
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, amid the...
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
First probable case of monkeypox identified in KY, health officials say
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week