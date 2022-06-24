Tri-State leaders react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State leaders shared their mixed emotions Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which set a precedent that abortion was protected by the Constitution.

Friday’s ruling on the 1973 case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

Here is what Tri-state leaders are saying:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“Today is a day that many have hoped for—the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs. This moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers, and for Kentucky families.

Our General Assembly has already passed laws that protect unborn babies and ensure the health and safety of women. We’ve defended many of these pro-life laws in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe and Casey prevented some from taking effect. That changes today.

We are entering a new era. No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth. Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life.

Together, we must commit ourselves to caring for the next generation of Kentuckians who will now have a chance to live their lives because Roe v. Wade is no more. Their lives, and those of their mothers and families, are precious and must be met with all the compassion, kindness, and care that we can provide.”

According to Kentucky lawmakers

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear:

“Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest. As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong. ^AB”

Ohio Governor Rob Portman:

“Today’s ruling is consistent with my view that policy questions regarding abortion should be decided by the elected representatives of the people, not the Supreme Court. Through its ruling today, the Court made this clear. The states already play a significant role in abortion policy, but have been constrained by various Supreme Court rulings. Now the issue of abortion will be decided by the states and the elected representatives closest to the people.

“While abortion is a very sensitive and emotional issue with strong feelings on both sides, I think most Americans agree that human life is precious and should be protected wherever possible. To that end, we should do more to work together in a bipartisan manner to promote adoption, reduce the number of abortions, and provide support for pregnant women in difficult circumstances.”

While some politicians believe in the Supreme Court’s ruling, others illustrating their opposing view.

Ohio is a pro-choice state. A 60% majority of Ohioans support abortion access.



This year, Ohioans have an opportunity to elect a pro-choice governor who won’t interfere with our right to make decisions about our own bodies. pic.twitter.com/EQOsECTLcJ — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) June 24, 2022

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote on Twitter:

“The Supreme Court just stripped away the fundamental right to reproductive health care. They turned their backs on generations of progress and sacrifice. We won’t stand for this, and we’re going to fight like hell.”

In the past, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been vocal about his opinion on abortion. In 2019, Ohio legislatures, in addition to DeWine and Ohio Attorney General David Yost, tried to pass S.B. 23, what they called a “heartbeat” law, which would ban all abortions if a fetal heartbeat was detected.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the bill due to an “undue burden on a woman’s right to choose a pre-viability abortion.”

Currently, there is a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives that would require doctors to inform patients of abortion pill reversal treatment.

House Bill 378 was introduced by State Representatives Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) and Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula), and will be in a House Committee meeting on June 31 at 11 a.m., according to the Ohio Legislatures calendar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.