Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Cincinnati’s Pride Parade returned on June 25 in Downtown Cincinnati.

The Pride Parade was free to the public, traveling down Vine Street toward Fountain Square, and all the way down Seventh Street to Sawyer Point Park.

At the festival, people could find lines of food and drink vendors, along with entertainment.

“It’s amazing the sheer volume of people and support that’s going around in the community, it’s just a great thing,” Peter Burwell, a novelty vendor said. “You don’t see much of it these days, I’m just glad the overwhelming support that people actually come together, and get things done. 10 Years ago, pride wasn’t this big so they just got to keep working together, keep building up the community.”

Cincinnati Pride kicked off the weekend with a big event on June 24, which benefited the Human Rights Campaign.

According to festival organizers, the Human Rights Campaign has been there for the LGBTQ+ community every day and that is why it was important to support that foundation.

