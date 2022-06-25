Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later

The parade is the main celebration of Cincinnati Pride Month
After two years, Cincinnati's Pride Parade has returned with a large participant turn-out.
After two years, Cincinnati's Pride Parade has returned with a large participant turn-out.(Drew Amman)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Cincinnati’s Pride Parade returned on June 25 in Downtown Cincinnati.

The Pride Parade was free to the public, traveling down Vine Street toward Fountain Square, and all the way down Seventh Street to Sawyer Point Park.

At the festival, people could find lines of food and drink vendors, along with entertainment.

“It’s amazing the sheer volume of people and support that’s going around in the community, it’s just a great thing,” Peter Burwell, a novelty vendor said. “You don’t see much of it these days, I’m just glad the overwhelming support that people actually come together, and get things done. 10 Years ago, pride wasn’t this big so they just got to keep working together, keep building up the community.”

Cincinnati Pride kicked off the weekend with a big event on June 24, which benefited the Human Rights Campaign.

According to festival organizers, the Human Rights Campaign has been there for the LGBTQ+ community every day and that is why it was important to support that foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
The man was working by himself at a home on Foxpoint Ridge and went into a “deep, unshored...
Body recovered in Miami Township after trench collapses on man
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is built by Fischer Homes.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Clyde Delong
1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

Latest News

Crowds gather at Fountain Square following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Crowds gather at Fountain Square following Supreme Court’s decision
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Here’s what we know about the jury
The suspect wanted in the Deer Park homicide was found dead Saturday.
Deer Park suspect found dead after allegedly shooting, killing brother, police say
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a fatal car accident in Lebanon.
Pedestrian killed in Lebanon, troopers say