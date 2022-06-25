Crowds gather at Fountain Square following Supreme Court’s decision

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A crowd gathered at Fountain Square during the Cincy Pride parade Saturday to express their opinions on the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We’re celebrating Pride today, and with everything that’s going down with the Supreme Court, gay rights are at risk. People have taken our rights away having bodily autonomy. It’s all connected. We have to fight for each other,” Pro-choice advocate Leslie Pluta said.

The 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade set a precedent that abortion was protected by the Constitution.

In 2018 The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Friday’s ruling now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

A pro-life attendee Ben Parks stated that he is happy with the Supreme Court’s decision and believes there is more work to do.

“I know that we have work to do. I’m still excited that it happened. I think it’s a great step in the right direction, but there’s still going to be work to do. As we can see the law doesn’t change people’s hearts. Only Jesus can do that,” Parks said.

Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement Friday following the ruling.

“Those of you who are pro-choice believe this is a matter of freedom and is a decision only the woman can make. Those who are pro-life, including my wife Fran and me, believe that the life of a human being is at stake and that we have an obligation to protect that innocent life,” DeWine said.

In Ohio, abortion is illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to

Attorney General Dave Yost.

This is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Gov. DeWine mentioned the “Bold Beginning” initiative in the state.

DeWine says he is investing more than $1 billion to provide prenatal care, parenting classes, mentoring, education, and nutrition assistance to pregnant mothers and their families.

And so today, I ask you -- my fellow Ohioans -- to work together with me to focus on these issues and commit ourselves to the health and success of Ohio’s families. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2022

