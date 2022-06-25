Deer Park homicide suspect found dead after fatally shooting brother, police say

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) -A 70-year-old suspect, who was wanted in connection with his brother’s homicide in Deer Park, was found dead Saturday, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Deputies say that Michael Mueller, who lived in Madisonville, was found Saturday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

>> At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting

Mueller was a suspect in the shooting death of his brother, 66-year-old Mark Mueller, deputies explained.

On Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to Monterey Avenue for a medical alarm/unknown trouble call, deputies said.

Deputies wrote that Mark was unresponsive at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deer Park police at 513-791-8056 or Hamilton County CIS at 513-825-1500, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.