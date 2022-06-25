Pedestrian killed in Lebanon, troopers say
Published: Jun. 25, 2022
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Lebanon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that the one-vehicle accident happened on North 48 at Monroe Road around 5:30 a.m.
It is unclear how the accident happened.
OSP says that no one was taken to the hospital.
The road remains closed between North 48 and Monroe.
