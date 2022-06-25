Contests
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Here’s what we know about the jury

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The Potter Stewart United States Courthouse for jury selection in his federal public corruption trial Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Kim Schupp and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Here’s the only details a federal judge will release about jurors listening to evidence in the P.G. Sittenfeld public corruption trial.

The trial got underway last week and testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS STORIES | P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent confirms political consultant pocketed $15K meant for Cranley campaign | P.G. Sittenfeld Trial: What to expect

Here are the juror demographics:

  • Gender Jurors: 8 F, 4 M
  • Gender Alternate Jurors: 4 F
  • Race Jurors: 2 African-American, 1 Asian, 9 white
  • Race Alternate Jurors: 1 African-American, 3 white
  • Age Range Jurors: 44–61
  • Age Range Alternate Jurors: 40–70
  • Education Jurors: 10 At Least Some College, 2 High School
  • Education Alternate Jurors: 2 At Least Some College, 1 High School, 1 Nursing School
  • Marital Status Jurors: 10 Married, 2 Separated or Divorced
  • Marital Status Alternate Jurors: 2 Married, 2 Widowed
  • Homeowner Status Jurors: 11 Y, 1 N
  • Homeowner Status Alternate Jurors: 3 Y, 1 N
  • County of Residence Jurors: 3 Hamilton, 5 Butler, 3 Warren, 1 Brown
  • County of Residence Alternate Jurors: 1 Hamilton, 2 Warren, 1 Clermont
  • Occupation Jurors: Customer service, CPA, Manager, Programmer, Physician Assistant, Planner/scheduler, Medical records, Administrative Assistant, Manager, Supervisor, Homemaker, Professor
  • Occupation Alternate Jurors: On medical leave, Retired, Nurse, Buyer

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

