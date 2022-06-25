P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Here’s what we know about the jury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Here’s the only details a federal judge will release about jurors listening to evidence in the P.G. Sittenfeld public corruption trial.

The trial got underway last week and testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS STORIES | P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent confirms political consultant pocketed $15K meant for Cranley campaign | P.G. Sittenfeld Trial: What to expect

Here are the juror demographics:

Gender Jurors: 8 F, 4 M

Gender Alternate Jurors: 4 F

Race Jurors: 2 African-American, 1 Asian, 9 white

Race Alternate Jurors: 1 African-American, 3 white

Age Range Jurors: 44–61

Age Range Alternate Jurors: 40–70

Education Jurors: 10 At Least Some College, 2 High School

Education Alternate Jurors: 2 At Least Some College, 1 High School, 1 Nursing School

Marital Status Jurors: 10 Married, 2 Separated or Divorced

Marital Status Alternate Jurors: 2 Married, 2 Widowed

Homeowner Status Jurors: 11 Y, 1 N

Homeowner Status Alternate Jurors: 3 Y, 1 N

County of Residence Jurors: 3 Hamilton, 5 Butler, 3 Warren, 1 Brown

County of Residence Alternate Jurors: 1 Hamilton, 2 Warren, 1 Clermont

Occupation Jurors: Customer service, CPA, Manager, Programmer, Physician Assistant, Planner/scheduler, Medical records, Administrative Assistant, Manager, Supervisor, Homemaker, Professor

Occupation Alternate Jurors: On medical leave, Retired, Nurse, Buyer

