SB 71/75 shut down past Dixie Hwy. due to crash

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes are blocked southbound I-71/75 just past Dixie Highway in Kenton County due to a crash.

Traffic is being diverted off at Kyles Lane.

The portion of highway is expected to be shut down for two to three hours.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this breaking story.

