SB 71/75 shut down past Dixie Hwy. due to crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes are blocked southbound I-71/75 just past Dixie Highway in Kenton County due to a crash.

Traffic is being diverted off at Kyles Lane.

The portion of highway is expected to be shut down for two to three hours.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

