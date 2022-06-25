Contests
Steamy with storms Sunday before comfortable air comes back

An approaching cold front delivers more humidity and rain for the remainder of the weekend
Humidity builds into the tri-state Saturday night and Sunday before a cold front brings chances for rain and storms Sunday evening.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will increase overnight to become mostly cloudy. A few stray showers or crack of thunder will be possible, especially late into early Sunday morning. Overnight low temperatures will remain warm in the low 70s.

Sunday will start with a few lingering isolated showers or thunderstorms in the region before a lull in activity sets in. This will be when temperatures go into the mid-to-upper 80s with very humid conditions. After 3 p.m. and through 10 p.m., expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. Some places will stay dry for much of this duration while others will get soaked. A few storms may be strong to severe with threats of gusty winds, very heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Once the front passes through and the storms end, relief arrives with low humidity and cooler conditions in the tri-state! Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

Wednesday gets warmer into the 80s, but humidity is still in check. Heat and eventually humidity builds back into the Ohio Valley going into the end of the week into the first weekend of July.

The holiday weekend looks wet for parts of each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, but the Fourth of July will dry out with highs in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds!

