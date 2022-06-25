Contests
Three separate crashes shut down Colerain Township road

A witness said she saw seven ambulances arrive.
Three separate crashes shut down Colerain Township road
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of unrelated crashes has shut down sections of Pippen Road in Colerain Township.

The first crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Pippen Road near Struble, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

The second, which was reported about 45 minutes later, happened in the 7800 block of Pippen Road, the department wrote on Twitter.

Colerain Township Fire Department said Pippen Road is closed in both directions.

It is unclear where the third crash happened on Pippen Road, but police told a FOX19 NOW crew at the scene the three crashes are unrelated.

Ila Hagl says she witnessed the aftermath of one of the crashes.

She told FOX19 NOW she saw two people on the ground outside of one vehicle, a woman underneath another vehicle, and a child who had to be taken away in an ambulance. She added that the child was talking, saying “he was scared.”

Hagl said seven ambulances responded to the crashes.

