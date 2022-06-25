Fire causes $100K worth of damage at Western Hills Sports Mall

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire broke out at Western Hills Sports Mall in Westwood Saturday afternoon.

According to District Fire Chief Thomas Parker, fire companies found heavy smoke and fire from the roof of the large indoor sports complex.

The fire department was dispatched at 4:15 p.m. and was able to quickly knock down the fire from the roof and interior, however, damage from the fire was estimated at $100,000, the report said.

All occupants were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of the fire department, according to Parker.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit.

Fire crews are still on scene extinguishing hotspots.

