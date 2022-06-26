Colerain announces death of longtime firefighter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple Tri-State fire departments are mourning the death of firefighter Steve Hayden.

The Colerain Fire Department announced Hayden’s death in a Facebook post.

Hayden, a firefighter, paramedic and fire apparatus operator, began his emergency services career in 2011 at Colerain.

“Steve grew up in Colerain and was incredibly proud to be a Colerain Firefighter,” a department spokesperson said. “In addition to his shift responsibilities, he was also a valued member of our training cadre, helping to prepare future firefighters for a career in the fire service.”

Hayden had been working at the Springfield Township Fire Department for the past two years.

“Needless to say, his brothers and sisters on both departments are in shock and he leaves a huge hole to be filled,” the spokesperson said.

No official cause of death has been released.

Springfield Township Fire Department has not announced any plans or services at this time.

“Please keep Steve’s family, the men and women of the Springfield Twp FD, as well as our own Colerain Fire family in your thoughts and prayers,” the spokesperson said.

