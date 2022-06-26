Comfortable air with sunshine to start the week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move along and ahead of a cold front Sunday evening and early overnight with threats of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms end just after midnight for the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the eastern counties.

Low humidity and cooler conditions in the tri-state! Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

Wednesday gets warmer into the 80s, but humidity is still in check. Heat and eventually humidity builds back into the Ohio Valley going into the end of the week into the first weekend of July.

The holiday weekend looks wet for parts of each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, but the Fourth of July will dry out with highs in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds!

