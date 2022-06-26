Contests
Comfortable air with sunshine to start the week!

Cold front delivers below-normal temperatures for the first half of the week
Dry and comfortable to start the work week before heat and humidity builds back in just before...
Dry and comfortable to start the work week before heat and humidity builds back in just before the start of July!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move along and ahead of a cold front Sunday evening and early overnight with threats of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms end just after midnight for the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the eastern counties.

Low humidity and cooler conditions in the tri-state! Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

Wednesday gets warmer into the 80s, but humidity is still in check. Heat and eventually humidity builds back into the Ohio Valley going into the end of the week into the first weekend of July.

The holiday weekend looks wet for parts of each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, but the Fourth of July will dry out with highs in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

