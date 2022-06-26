Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Covington officials, volunteers help lessen electronic waste in landfills

The annual Recycling Drop-Off Day took place at Holmes High School.
The annual Recycling Drop-Off Day took place at Holmes High School.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - On Saturday, the annual Recycling Drop-Off Day took place at Holmes High School.

Volunteers accepted electronics, paper, and Styrofoam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the yearly event.

Hosted by Keep Covington Beautiful and The Center for Great Neighborhoods in partnership with the City of Covington, this event is in it’s seventh year and continues to be impactful in the community.

Stephanie Bacher, the city’s solid waste and recycling supervisor, explained why this was so important.

“Electronics are extremely dangerous for landfills - they can harm waterways, leeching chemicals, tube TVs have lead in the screen, they have mercury in them. its just not a good idea to put those things in the landfill and the more we can divert those things, the better,” she said.

Though the event is one day per year in June, Covington residents are learning the importance of landfill diversion and hold onto electronics, paper and polystyrene to drop off at the free event.

Electronic devices will be recycled by Cobalt, which disassembles and recycles electronic waste, while Shred-It, the event’s paper-shredding partner, will eliminate sensitive documents onsite, while you wait. Boone County takes all of the Styrofoam, compacts it, and ships it where it can be properly disposed of.

Bacher said the state gave a nod to the importance of collecting e-waste and its proper disposal by way of a secured grant for the event.

The event is free to Covington residents, but donations will be accepted to help cover event costs. No registration is required.

According to the City of Covington, the items that were accepted at Saturday’s event was the following:

Electronics:

  • Old computers and computer accessories: laptops, hard drives, tablets, monitors, power cords.
  • Keyboards, mice, speakers, cables
  • Telephone equipment, cell phones.
  • Printers, fax machines, copiers.
  • Stereo equipment.
  • TVs, VCRs, Betas, DVRs.
  • Cable and satellite boxes.
  • Microwaves.
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries.
  • Lightbulbs.

Paper:

  • Must be loose and dry.
  • Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.

Foam:

  • Must be clean.
  • No tape, stickers, or food residue.

Residents were asked not to bring the following items:

  • Thermostats and mercury switches.
  • Equipment containing biological waste, chemicals, oils, or fluids.
  • Radioactive material, asbestos or PCBs.
  • Equipment with tanks or sealed units.
  • Large appliances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylo Lattimore's father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
The man was working by himself at a home on Foxpoint Ridge and went into a “deep, unshored...
Body recovered in Miami Township after trench collapses on man
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a fatal car accident in Lebanon.
Pedestrian killed in Lebanon, troopers say
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is built by Fischer Homes.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

Latest News

Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Firework prices rise as inflation increases
Crowds gather at Fountain Square following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Crowds gather at Fountain Square following Supreme Court’s decision
Fire crews were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to extinguish a fire at Western Hills Sports Mall...
Fire causes $100K worth of damage at Western Hills Sports Mall
After two years, Cincinnati's Pride Parade has returned with a large participant turn-out.
Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later