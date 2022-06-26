Covington officials, volunteers help lessen electronic waste in landfills

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - On Saturday, the annual Recycling Drop-Off Day took place at Holmes High School.

Volunteers accepted electronics, paper, and Styrofoam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the yearly event.

Hosted by Keep Covington Beautiful and The Center for Great Neighborhoods in partnership with the City of Covington, this event is in it’s seventh year and continues to be impactful in the community.

Stephanie Bacher, the city’s solid waste and recycling supervisor, explained why this was so important.

“Electronics are extremely dangerous for landfills - they can harm waterways, leeching chemicals, tube TVs have lead in the screen, they have mercury in them. its just not a good idea to put those things in the landfill and the more we can divert those things, the better,” she said.

Though the event is one day per year in June, Covington residents are learning the importance of landfill diversion and hold onto electronics, paper and polystyrene to drop off at the free event.

Electronic devices will be recycled by Cobalt, which disassembles and recycles electronic waste, while Shred-It, the event’s paper-shredding partner, will eliminate sensitive documents onsite, while you wait. Boone County takes all of the Styrofoam, compacts it, and ships it where it can be properly disposed of.

Bacher said the state gave a nod to the importance of collecting e-waste and its proper disposal by way of a secured grant for the event.

The event is free to Covington residents, but donations will be accepted to help cover event costs. No registration is required.

According to the City of Covington, the items that were accepted at Saturday’s event was the following:

Electronics:

Old computers and computer accessories: laptops, hard drives, tablets, monitors, power cords.

Keyboards, mice, speakers, cables

Telephone equipment, cell phones.

Printers, fax machines, copiers.

Stereo equipment.

TVs, VCRs, Betas, DVRs.

Cable and satellite boxes.

Microwaves.

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries.

Lightbulbs.

Paper:

Must be loose and dry.

Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.

Foam:

Must be clean.

No tape, stickers, or food residue.

Residents were asked not to bring the following items:

Thermostats and mercury switches.

Equipment containing biological waste, chemicals, oils, or fluids.

Radioactive material, asbestos or PCBs.

Equipment with tanks or sealed units.

Large appliances.

