Firework prices rise as inflation increases

Americans are expected to spend over $2 billion this year
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The price of fireworks has gone up 35% nationwide, however, the fireworks businesses in Covington pride themselves on having “top-notch” fireworks for the “best” prices.

Owner of a firework tent by Stadium Liquor, Darian Witham and her family have been providing fireworks for people of all ages. While the pandemic closed many businesses, the past few years have been some of her family’s most successful.

“The last two years have been pretty lucrative,” she said. “For some reason, people have more money to spend. We’ve done pretty well the last two years most years. You pray to break even.”

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, buyers will spend about 2.3 billion dollars on fireworks this year on the Fourth of July.

“Prices 12 years ago were cheaper than they are today,” Witham explained. “We do a great job here with trying to soften the blow, and we are very competitive as pricing as far as this location fireworks, as a rule, have become more expensive as has everything else.”

St. Louis native and owner of By the Boom Fireworks, Jeremy Mitchell said he has almost every firework you can watch explode.

“We have the best prices in the city, only black-owned firework company in the Tri-State area By the Boom Fireworks,” Mitchell said.

If permitted by local lawmakers, Ohio residents are allowed to set-off fireworks starting July 1 for the following holidays:

  • New Year’s Eve and Day
  • Chinese New Year
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth
  • July 3, 4 and 5, along with the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following
  • Labor Day weekend
  • Diwali

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

